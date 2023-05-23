HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,228,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 106,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

