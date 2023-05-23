HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $2.59 Million in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $43.67.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

