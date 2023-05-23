HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 55,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

