HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

XMPT stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.