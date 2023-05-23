HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 670 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

