HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of ARMK opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

