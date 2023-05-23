HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 284,397 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $11,558,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,375,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

