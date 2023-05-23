HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

