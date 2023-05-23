HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

XHE opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $104.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $501.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

