HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock worth $2,817,646. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.