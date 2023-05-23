HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.77 and its 200 day moving average is $442.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

