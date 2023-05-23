HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.