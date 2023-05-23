HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $951,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $634.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

