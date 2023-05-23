HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

