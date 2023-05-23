HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 27,658 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

