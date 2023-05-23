HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Workiva by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

