HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 35,300 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 812,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of SJT opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.