HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,202 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFEB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

BFEB stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

