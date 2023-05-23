HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 55,601 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,601 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

TEVA stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

