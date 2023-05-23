HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 83,379 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 31,701 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 25.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on UUUU. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.