HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CMP opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.