HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2,318.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 157,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 151,405 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

