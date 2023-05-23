HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSE opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

