HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 364,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. UBS Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.