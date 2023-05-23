Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CEO David W. Heard Acquires 6,000 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Infinera Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.41.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 172,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 685.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 411,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 146,105 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,454,000 after purchasing an additional 561,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.