Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 359,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 98,639 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS UMAR opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

