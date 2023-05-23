Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,784 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,025,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,620,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

