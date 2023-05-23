Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 238.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.