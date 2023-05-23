Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 238.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.