Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $155.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $185.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

