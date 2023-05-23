Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,451,010,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,408,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $273.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $283.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

