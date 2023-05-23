iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

