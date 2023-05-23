iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.