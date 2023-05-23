J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

JJSF stock opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $121.70 and a twelve month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

