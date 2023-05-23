John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,194,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,537,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 820,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
