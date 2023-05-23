John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,194,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,537,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 820,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.