JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,742 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.85% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPQ opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

