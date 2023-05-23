Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 406 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.