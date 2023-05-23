Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 406 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %
Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.27.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
