ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,385,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.73%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

