Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,481 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,485,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,471,000 after buying an additional 1,327,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 846,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 712.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 628,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 551,423 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 241,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 143,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Stories

