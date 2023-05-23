Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.