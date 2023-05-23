Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allegion by 20.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Allegion by 388.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,579 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Allegion by 141.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 207,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Allegion by 249.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 257,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 183,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Allegion by 124.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

