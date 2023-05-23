Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,757 shares of company stock worth $1,772,461 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

