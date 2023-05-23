Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -65.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

