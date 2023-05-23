Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,586 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

