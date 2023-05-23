Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,269 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in PBF Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PBF shares. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

