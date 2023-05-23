Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,097 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

