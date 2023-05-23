Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,599 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AAR were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AAR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $709,977.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $384,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,896.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $709,977.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,751.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

