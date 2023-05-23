Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

