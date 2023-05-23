Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

