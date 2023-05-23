Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $669.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

