Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.4101 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

